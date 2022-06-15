The Plasan Wilder is a new off-road buggy that's ready for battle. The military machine is also capable of remote-controlled and autonomous motoring.

The Wilder has a rugged look with a steeply sloped front end with tall fenders for allowing the 370 millimetres (14.57 inches) of wheel travel. The driver sits in the centre and has an expansive view out of the three windows. The sides have sharp lines and a pair of doors.

At the back, there's a cargo bed that can carry a NATO-sized pallet. The payload capacity of 800 kilograms (1,764 pounds) means the small vehicle can haul lots of gear. Inside, there's room for four occupants, including the driver.

The Wilder offers Stanag 4569 Level 2 protection. This means the vehicle can handle an armour-piercing 7.62 x 39mm bullet from 30 metres (98.43 feet) and a 6-kilogram (13.23-pound) explosive mass directly under the body.

Power comes from a mid-mounted Cummins-sourced 2.8-litre turbodiesel making 159 bhp (119 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-metres), according to Autocar. An eight-speed automatic routes the power to all four wheels. The top speed is limited to 75 miles per hour (121 kilometres per hour). Four-wheel steering is an option.

The Wilder weighs 3.7 metric tonnes (8,160 pounds). The buggy is light and small enough for a Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter to carry it internally.

Plasan imagines the Wilder as filling a reconnaissance role for militaries. The remote driving ability gives soldiers the ability to leave the vehicle and drive it to a vantage point without putting themselves in danger.

The Wilder can also attach to Plasan's All-Terrain Electric Mission Module (ATeMM). It has a 268-bhp (200-kW) electric motor and can carry additional gear. Plus, soldiers can use the onboard battery pack for power in the field.

Plasan's announcement of the Wilder doesn't mention any customers for the vehicle. The company is willing to sell them directly to clients or sell them as kits for local assembly in a country.