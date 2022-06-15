As reported by Mach-E Forum.com, Ford has recognised a problem with the Mustang Mach-E that warrants a safety recall. However, there is reportedly no current fix available. The forum points to a lack of parts for the fix, though Ford also mentions upcoming software and repair instructions. In the meantime, Ford has issued a stop-sale of related vehicles.

Editor's Note: Ford provided the following details for clarification.

"Here are the main details in the recall notice we filed with NHTSA, which should be on their website. Please note it is not a stop sale. Dealer can still sell. They just can’t deliver the vehicle. No different than any other safety recall notice. It is a delivery hold. On affected vehicles, Direct Current (“DC”) fast charging and repeated wide open pedal events can cause the high voltage battery main contactors to overheat. Overheating may lead to arcing and deformation of the electrical contact surfaces, which can result in a contactor that remains open or a contactor that welds closed. An overheated contactor that opens while driving can result in a loss of motive power, which can increase the risk of an accident. The remedy for this program is a Secondary On-Board Diagnostic Control Module (SOBDMC) and Battery Energy Control Module (BECM) software update. Ford is anticipated to begin Over-The-Air (OTA) deployment to update the SOBDMC an BECM software for affected vehicles next month. Alternatively, owners will have the option to take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to complete the software update. There are no open investigations with NHTSA. This action affects 48,924 vehicles in the U.S."

Ford sent a notice entitled "NEW VEHICLE DEMONSTRATION / DELIVERY HOLD - Advance Notice - Safety Recall 22S41" to all dealers specifying that 2021 and 2022 Mustang Mach-E electric crossovers produced between May 27, 2020, and May 24, 2022, at the automaker's Cuautitlan plant in Mexico, may be impacted. This would potentially apply to all ~100,000 Mach-E's produced since the EV first launched, though it's not clear how many are actually impacted and will be officially recalled.

The Ford memo explains that the Mustang Mach-E's primary high voltage battery contactors could overheat. If it happens, it could cause "an open contactor or welding condition," which may lead to the contactors welding shut while the car is in motion. Owners of affected vehicles may be alerted by a powertrain malfunction warning light the next time they drive, and the Mach-E could fail to start.

The vehicle may also display "Stop Safely Now" on the gauge cluster, and a total and immediate loss of power could follow. Ford says the Mach-E will simply coast to a stop. However, all 12-volt systems, including the power brakes and steering, should remain functional.

Ford doesn't expect to have a fix for the problem until Q3 2022. Once the fix is determined and the parts become available for order, Mustang Mach-E owners will be alerted by Ford via first-class mail. The dealer bulletin reads:

"DO NOT DEMONSTRATE OR DELIVER any new in-stock vehicles involved in this safety recall. A complete Dealer Bulletin will be provided to dealers in the 3rd quarter of 2022 when it is anticipated that software and/or parts ordering information and repair instructions will be available to support this safety recall."

As automakers move forward with new EVs on brand-new purpose-built platforms, it seems such recalls are becoming increasingly common. Ford has already recalled the Mach-E a number of times, and the same is true of rivals, such as the Tesla Model Y.

We reached out to Ford for comment. If the automaker provides an official statement, we'll update this article accordingly.