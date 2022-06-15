The Polestar 5 won't arrive until 2024, but the automaker is eager to show it off. Polestar will run a prototype up the hill at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, and the car will occupy space in the festival's First Glance Paddock.

Polestar previewed the model in 2020 as the Precept concept, and the production version won't stray far from that design. Leaked patent images from earlier this month revealed the four-door car's styling, which looks faithful to the concept. Polestar also released a photo of the Polestar 5 prototype it'll have at the festival.

Gallery: Polestar Precept concept

11 Photos

It's covered in a camouflage wrap, but it can't hide how similar it looks to the Precept. However, the camouflage does hide the lighting elements, which poke out through round cutouts in the coverings. The prototype also features a large charge port on top of the front fender, which might not be its permanent location. There's no charge port there in the patent images.

Polestar will also have the recently revealed Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 at the festival alongside the prototype. The US will only be getting 47 examples of this souped-up EV, and those lucky few will experience 476 bhp (350 kilowatts) and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-metres) of torque from its dual-motor powertrain.

We still don't know much about the Polestar 5, and it won't arrive for another two years. Powertrain details are a well-kept secret, and they're vital to the model's success if it wants to compete against the Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan, and Audi E-Tron GT. The Polestar 5 must have more than good styling to keep up with this pack of EVs.

This year's Goodwood Festival of Speed kicks off next week on 23 June, and it looks like it'll be packed with news and reveals. BMW will unveil the long-awaited M3 Touring, while Ford Performance teases that it will show off "something electrifying." Porsche will run its new 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance EV up the festival's famous hill, and there will be more excitement when it begins.