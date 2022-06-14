SsangYong is a South Korean manufacturer of off-road vehicles that is best known in Asia and Europe. It is currently not in its best financial shape, though there’s a new product that could bring fresh new customers to the brand in hope of a brighter future. The Torres is an all-new SUV that is positioned slightly above the Korando, SsangYong’s most recognisable product around the globe.

The automaker shares a few images with the new model and they reveal a rugged-looking SUV with a bold front fascia featuring six vertical slats between the headlights. There’s a massive bumper underneath with what seems to be fog lamps integrated into individual housings. The side profile sends strong Jeep vibes with its large and angular wheel arches. At the back, the Torres looks like a facelifted and slightly larger Korando.

Gallery: SsangYong Torres

8 Photos

There are zero similarities between the two SUVs when it comes to the interior, however. The Torres has a modern cabin with three screens on the dashboard – one for the fully digital instrument cluster, one for the infotainment system, and one controlling the HVAC system. The overall design language in the interior is angular, again, with lots of aluminium inserts and leather-rich panels. It's worth noting that the photos depict the range-topping T7 trim level.

What SsangYong is not ready to reveal is the mechanical specifications of the Torres, though the South Korean outlet Autopost obtained government certification documents providing more information. As far as we understand it, at least initially, the Torres uses the Korando’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol powertrain with a peak output of 168 bhp (125 kilowatts) and 206 pound-feet (280 Newton-metres) of torque. A six-speed automatic gearbox sends the power to the front wheels or, optionally, to both axles.

The Torres is slightly larger than the Korando and offers 703 litres of cargo space, which can expand to 839 litres if you remove the luggage board. Up to 1,662 litres are available if you fold down the second row of seats. On its home market, even the base Torres comes nicely equipped with artificial leather, heated front seats, LED headlights, a heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, and others.