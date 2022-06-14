Sinnis Introduces The SM-XE Enduro In The UK

Sinnis is known for offering stylish and premium beginner-friendly bikes in the UK market. It’s able to keep its product portfolio competitively priced thanks to outsourcing production to China. Its Terrain 125 and GPX 125 are pretty popular as entry-level ADV and sportbikes, respectively, and the brand has expanded its model range to include a new dual sport model called the SM-XE.

The Sinnis SM-XE is built to get you out to the trails, carry you through a full day of riding, and get you back. The SM-XE has been set up for comfort when sat and progressive riding while standing, uncompromised for the road and properly balanced for the terrain. The 140 kilogram weight of the SM-XE, along with the 21-inch/ 18-inch wheel setup, offers full-fledged enduro proportions and ergonomics, decreasing fatigue over the course of a full day of riding.

For the new season, the Sinnis SM-XE has Sinnis' most powerful 125cc engine to date. The SM-XE is engineered to give both dependable torque in the lower gears and ample power in the upper reaches o the rev-range to deliver a top speed in excess of 60 miles per hour. It is liquid cooled and Euro5 compliant. The SM-XE has ABS on both the front and rear brakes for enhanced peace of mind while travelling on the road.

The SM-XE is a 125cc, beginner-friendly motorbike designed to welcome new riders into the enduro and off-road fold. It's the perfect combination of a 125cc, beginner-friendly motorcycle that can handle everyday commuting while also being ready to go beyond the confines of paved streets, and open new doors for new riders when it comes to exploring trails and gravel roads. It's ideal for first-timers to swing a leg over and learn the ropes of riding, as well as seasoned riders to have a ball out on the trails, with roughly 14.8 bhp on tap.

As for pricing and availability, Sinnis is offering the SM-XE starting at £3,399. It’s offered in only one colourway—White & Forest Green, which gives it a premium, understated aesthetic.