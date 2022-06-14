There’s a new generation of Mini products currently under development and the British manufacturer has just confirmed they will adopt a new design language. The so-called Charismatic Simplicity design language will be previewed by a new electric crossover concept scheduled to debut at the end of next month. There’s an early teaser image of that concept showing what looks to be an angular crossover with side mirrors attached to the front doors.

Mini says the principle behind the new design language is a design that helps each new product of the brand differentiate itself thanks to a strong individual character. The focus of this new design language will be the essence of the brand – a clear and reduced look. Another key element of the new philosophy is the use of materials with “a keen eye on sustainability.” For example, the next-generation Mini models will be leather-free and will ditch all sorts of chrome elements.

Gallery: Mini new design language

12 Photos

“Purely electrically powered models from Mini give us a unique opportunity to rethink our design,” Oliver Heilmer, design boss at Mini, explains. ”At the same time, we retain the attention to detail, sense of tradition, and passion for innovation that Mini is renowned for.”

The cabin of the next-gen Minis will follow the same minimalist approach as the exterior. The brand’s archetypal circular instrument screen in the centre of the dashboard will evolve to a new generation and will become the industry’s first touch display with a fully usable round surface. We are happy to learn Mini will retain physical controls for some of the most important features in the interior with buttons positioned below the centre screen.

On the outside, Mini says it will combine its DNA with innovative and tech-inspired design touches. For example, the taillights will use innovative LED technology and the traditional Union Jack design will be replaced by an individual light signature for each model. In general, every new Mini will keep a small footprint thanks to a new platform developed especially for purely electric mobility.