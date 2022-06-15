The hybrid version of Nissan’s funky Juke compact SUV has gone on sale in the UK with prices starting at just over £27,000. The newcomer uses the same 141 bhp 1.6-litre hybrid powertrain as the Renault Captur E-Tech hybrid, taking advantage of Nissan’s alliance with the French car maker.

On its own, the petrol engine produces just 93 bhp, but the electric motor takes to total to 141 bhp. All that power is sent to the Juke’s front wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox, allowing the Juke to get from 0-62 mph in just over 10 seconds. More importantly, the car can return 55.4-56.5 mpg on the official economy test and emit 114 to 115 g of carbon dioxide per kilomtre travelled, depending on the trim level.

The new hybrid models will be sold alongside existing petrol-powered versions of the Juke, with the more efficient powertrain commanding a premium of just over £1,700 compared with the equivalent automatic petrol model. Hybrid customers will get a choice of four different trim levels, with the normally mid-range N-Connecta trim representing the entry-level choice.

Like all Juke Hybrids, the N-Connecta models will be fitted with a smaller mesh front grille to improve aerodynamic efficiency, as well as hybrid badges on the side and the rear. Otherwise, the specification largely follows the petrol models, with satellite navigation, climate control and keyless entry included in the price, while 17-inch alloy wheels are also fitted as standard.

Further up the range, Juke Hybrid customers will be able to pick a Tekna or Tekna+ model, both of which come with larger aerodynamic alloy wheels inspired by the Ariya electric car and a 360-degree camera that gives the driver a top-down view of the car and its surroundings. The high-end models also come with a Bose sound system including speakers in the head restraints.

But those high-specification models will also be joined by a new Premiere Edition model for the UK market. Based on the N-Connecta model, the Premiere Edition will be limited to 750 examples, each with 19-inch alloy wheels and tinted lights. Graphic detailing is also applied to the roof and door mirrors, while the interior features grey stitching on the ‘syntec leather’ upholstery.

“Nissan’s electrified product strategy is gaining momentum,” said Guillaume Cartier, chair of Nissan in Africa, the Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania. “And the new Juke Hybrid represents another milestone on our strategic ambition to have a fully-electrified range by 2023.”