Have you ever wondered what the 2022 Ford Focus ST looks like without the burden of speed limits? Well, thankfully, YouTuber AutoTopNL is here to help with a test of the 2022 Ford Focus ST on the unrestricted Autobahn.

The fourth-generation C519 Ford Focus debuted in 2018 as the latest addition to Ford’s venerable small vehicle lineup. Ford has a tradition of turning the pedestrian Focus into a driver’s car with legendary hot hatchback trims like the Focus ST and top-of-the-line Focus RS. In AutoTopNL’s Autobahn test we get to see the latest fourth-generation Focus ST in action.

The 2022 Ford Focus ST is powered by a turbocharged 2.3-litre inline-4 that produces 276 bhp (206 Kilowatts) and 310 lb-ft (420 Newton metres) of torque. This 2.3-litre inline-4 is a detuned version of the engine found in the previous generation Ford Focus RS that produced 350 bhp (260 Kilowatts) and 350 lb-ft (475 Newton metres) of torque. The Ford Focus ST comes standard with a 6-speed manual and is also available with a 7-speed torque converter automatic.

In our review of the Ford Focus ST, we found this hot hatch to be an engaging and fun driving experience. This is the hot hatch for drivers who want to feel engaged at any speed to the detriment of some daily driver comfort.

In AutoTopNL’s video, he was able to hit a top speed of 159 mph (257 km/h) with relative ease on the unrestricted Autobahn. Thanks to its impressive acceleration and top speed the 2022 Ford Focus ST is a practical Autobahn missile.