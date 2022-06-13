Being among the 275 folks who are buying a Mercedes-AMG One is special enough, but watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen is making purchasing one of these hypercars even more extraordinary by offering a timepiece exclusively available to the vehicle's owners. It has the ultra-long name Big Pilot’s Watch Constant-Force Tourbillon Edition AMG One Owners.

The AMG One Owners watch's dial features several eye-catching elements. At the 9 o'clock position there's an exposed constant-force tourbillon with the running seconds on top of it. At 2 o'clock, a double moon phase display shows both the northern and southern hemispheres. The gauge for the 96-hour power reserve is at 4 o'clock, and IWC says that the design is supposed to evoke a tachometer.

Gallery: IWC Schaffhausen Big Pilot’s Watch Constant-Force Tourbillon Edition AMG One Owners Watch

2 Photos

The dial is black with a stacked outer section for a look with inspiration from the One's air inlets. Petronas Green highlights pay tribute to the Mercedes-AMG Formula One team's primary sponsor.

Most of the watch's case is titanium aluminide, which is a material that also appears in places like jet engine turbines. Here, the outer section has a sandblasted finish, and there's a polished ring around the dial. A narrow Petronas Green section separates these two areas. The caseback is IWC's Ceratanium material that blends the properties of titanium and ceramics.

The case measures 46.2 millimetres in diameter and has a height of 13.5 millimetres.

The timepiece comes with a rubber strap that's black on the outside and green on the inside. Multiple Mercedes stars in Petronas Green decorate the outer portion.

AMG One Owners watch uses IWC's 94800 calibre manually wound movement that runs at 18,000 vibrations per hour. It features the company's patented constant-force mechanism that keeps the timepiece running at the same speed even as there's less torque from the mainspring.

IWC's announcement doesn't mention the Big Pilot’s Watch Constant-Force Tourbillon Edition AMG One Owners price. Instead, Mercedes and the watchmaker will contact the hypercar's buyers to find out whether they want to purchase this timepiece, too.