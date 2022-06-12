The new Audi RS3 may have some of Audi’s rally DNA, but how does it compare to a full-blown rally car? To showcase the progress over the last 40 years, the team at carwow decided to drag race a new Audi RS3 against a classic Audi Quattro Rally car. So let’s see how good the new Audi RS3 is in a drag race.

The Audi RS3 is an anomaly in today’s car market. In a sea of cars powered by inline-four engines, the RS3 stands out as one of the few cars powered by an inline-five. This unique engine configuration is part of Audi’s motorsport DNA where five-cylinder engines powered Audi to their most prestigious rally wins in the 1980s.

The Audi RS3 is powered by a turbocharged 2.5-litre inline-five that produces 401 bhp and 369 lb-ft of torque. This powerful inline-five is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and sends power to all four wheels via Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system. This powerful sports saloon can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in only 3.6 seconds and 0 to 100 mph in 8.9 seconds.

The RS3 may pay homage to Audi’s rally past, but its competitor in this drag race is the real deal. The 1985 Audi Sport 1 Quattro Group B rally car featured in this drag race is the source of Audi’s legendary rally heritage. This accomplished rally car dominated Group B rally and helped Audi solidify its reputation as one of the most capable sports cars on loose terrain.

The 1985 Audi Sport 1 Quattro Group B rally is powered by a 2.1-litre turbocharged inline-five that produces 500 bhp and 355 lb-ft of torque. This powerful inline-five is mated to a six-speed manual transmission and benefits from Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Which of these impressive Audi’s is the most capable in a drag race? Let’s find out.