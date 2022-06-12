The 2023 AMG C63 might be the model's biggest change ever thanks to an all-new hybrid drivetrain. The familiar Mercedes-AMG V8 is gone and in its place, you will find a turbocharged four-cylinder engine augmented by a clever hybrid system. Mercedes-AMG is serious about this next generation 2023 AMG C63 and was recently caught testing a camouflaged prototype at the Nürburgring.

The 2023 AMG C63 is ushering in a new era for the team at Mercedes-AMG that used to rely on large displacement V8s for their C63 sports saloon. This new model will rely on a clean sheet design that is comprised of a longitudinally mounted version of the M139 turbocharged 2.0-litre inline-four found in the CLA45, and a rear-mounted electric motor.

The M139 inline-four in the 2023 AMG C63 will utilise an electric turbocharger setup, that replaces the conventional setup found in the CLA45. This unique e-turbo completely removes turbo lag and improves response when compared to conventional setups. The rear-mounted electric motor supports the boosted inline-four and features its own bespoke two-speed transmission for better high-speed performance.

The combined output from this cutting-edge powertrain is rumoured to be above 500 bhp, but Mercedes-AMG has not confirmed the final figures. We do expect this new 2023 AMG C63 to at least match the old car, which topped out at 503 bhp with its simpler twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine.

The new 2023 AMG C63 is utilising the latest in Formula One motorsport tech to improve performance and reduce emissions which is very exciting for race fans. Sure, the old 4.0-litre V8 from the previous car will always hold a special place in Mercedes-AMG history, however, the brand has chosen to adapt to survive.

We expect to see the production-ready 2023 AMG C63 later this year where we will get our first glimpse at the future of high-powered German sports saloons. This Nürburgring-proven sports saloon may have a radical drivetrain but we expect some of that familiar Mercedes-AMG flair to remain.