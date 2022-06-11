Volkswagen continues with its striptease of the 2023 Amarok – now with a preview of its infotainment system. In a teaser video, the German marque shows a vertical screen measuring 12 inches, highlighting the single piece of glass that covers the entire panel.

Having driven the 2023 Ford Ranger before in Thailand, the huge screen looks familiar as it's the same one equipped in the next-generation Blue Oval pickup truck. This is hardly a surprise given that the next Amarok is Ranger-based and as announced before, this system will run on Ford's SYNC4.

If we're to base what we experienced with the Ranger's screen, you can expect most of the Amarok's in-vehicle controls within the huge touchscreen. These include climate control and even those in connection to off-roading – yes, even the switch to toggle the rear differential on and off is housed within the infotainment, though we're not sure whether this will be the case with the 2023 Amarok.

Thankfully, it appears that there are separate tactile controls for air-conditioning, which should be good for no-look operation while driving.

Previously, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles teased the rear-end of the Amarok, showing revamped taillights and a stamped tailgate with a V6 badge. However, it's still unconfirmed whether this six-cylinder will be a true VW TDI or a carry-over from the new Ranger.

Volkswagen has bared some details about the 2023 Amarok, including the increase in overall size. It will be 100 millimetres longer and more than 40 mm wider than the outgoing model while the payload capacity has been increased to 1,200 kilograms and towing capacity is rated at 3,500 kg.

Five trim levels were announced, namely Base, Life, Style, Panamericana, and Aventura – with wheel sizes varying depending on the variant, ranging from 17 to 21 inches.

Volkswagen is set to reveal the 2023 Amarok on July 7, 2022.