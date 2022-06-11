There are several safety tests in place to make sure that the hulking machines we roll in will keep us alive in case things go south. One of them, and probably the most dreaded of them all, is called the moose test – named after the manoeuvre you have to do in case an obstacle, or in this case, a moose, suddenly appears in the middle of the highway.

Several independent companies do this test – km77.com among them. The recent subject of this publication's test is the new BMW X3, which was refreshed for its Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) for the 2022 model year.

Gallery: BMW X3 (2021)

33 Photos

The sample used on this moose test was a diesel-fed X3 with an all-wheel drivetrain. The car was equipped with several options, including the M package, which lowered its suspension. It was also wearing a bigger set of wheels – 20 inches, to be exact, which were bigger than the default 18 inches. The tyres were also wider, measuring 245 mm up front and 275 mm at the back.

At 47.8 miles per hour, the X3 almost aced the first attempt if not for the cone that was hit during the sharp left-hand maneuver. You could see the X3 bouncing and sliding during this attempt.

The best attempt for the X3 was at 50.3 mph as it flawlessly evaded all cones without any difficulties. However, it's interesting to note that the tester wasn't able to replicate the spotless attempt at 49.1 mph.

As for the slalom part of the tests, the driver noted that it wasn't difficult to weave the X3 through the cones. The steering responded quickly but he couldn't go quicker due to the weight of the vehicle. Nevertheless, the BMW X3 completed the slalom course in 24.5 seconds, matching the Mercedes-Benz EQS that the publication tested before.