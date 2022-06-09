Stellantis, the massive merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group, has put more than a dozen brands under one umbrella. One of them is DS, a luxury sub-brand to Citroen. In 2019, DS revealed the DS 3 Crossback, a compact crossover with a unique design. New spy photos reveal that DS is ready to give the model a mid-cycle refresh.

The new photos capture the crossover wearing a tight-fitting camouflage wrap that covers just the front fascia but makes it difficult to discern any styling changes. Customers shouldn’t expect any significant changes, though. The restyled crossover sports new headlight graphics that will likely sit above a redesigned grille and bumper.

Gallery: DS 3 Crossback Spy Shots

15 Photos

It’s difficult to see any changes DS made to the grille, but it looks like it may be a single continuous element, unlike the split design on the current crossover. The current DS 3 also sports an aggressive bumper design that connects the lower grille opening to the headlight, and it’s unclear if that motif will carry over to the redesigned version. However, we don’t expect anything subtle.

The crossover isn’t wearing any camouflage over the rear end, though it doesn’t look like DS is changing anything with the design, at least not that. With this being a mid-cycle update, we also don’t expect DS to make any significant changes inside the vehicle.

That also goes for the powertrain lineup. The crossover rides on the Common Modular Platform, and DS will likely continue offering the model with a variety of different powertrain types, including diesel and electric. We don’t expect DS to make any major changes to the engine lineup.

While this is just a mid-cycle facelift for the model, we don’t expect to see the redesigned crossover debut until sometime in 2023. The current DS 3 Crossback is only three years old, so the company can take its time with the redesign, even if it doesn’t look like DS is changing a whole lot. The brand is likely working on those jointly developed cars with Alfa Romeo and Lancia that will launch in 2024.