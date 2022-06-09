Restomods are all the rage these days with more and more companies entering this multi-million business with classic vehicles. Expedition Motor Company, one of the pioneering firms in the segment in the United States, has a lovely new product based on a 1991 Mercedes-Benz G-Class convertible. The so-called 2022 250GD Wolf is a brilliant mix between classic off-road design and modern technologies for better everyday usability. It is now available to order at a price starting at $160,000 (approx. £127,500).

One of the highlights of this new build, which comes with several upgrades compared to the company’s previous G-Class restomods, is the newly available automatic gearbox. You can have the 250GD Wolf with either a standard five-speed manual transmission or an optional five-speed 722.6 automatic sourced from an S-Class. The gearbox is mated to the indestructible OM602 straight-five cylinder diesel engine from Mercedes, which is a perfect match for the smooth and quiet five-speed automatic.

Giving the vintage G-Class a modern new look is a Gulf Blue exterior paint, which is combined with black wheels, wheel arches, and bumpers. Contrasting durable all-weather Praline vinyl seats have been installed in the cabin, which now comes equipped with modern features such as an air conditioner as standard. There’s also a small infotainment screen on the centre console that supports a wireless Apple CarPlay functionality and plug-in capabilities, as well as a pair of cup holders sitting in front of the gear lever. Standard on all G-Class restomods are front and rear heated seats.

This restomod took Expedition Motor Company more than 1,400 hours of work and started with complete nuts and bolts strip-down. New fuel and brake lines have been installed, as well as fresh new body mounts. The axles, brake callipers, and suspension have all been completely rebuilt with the latter now using upgraded springs, shocks, and custom polyurethane bushings for a more comfortable ride. Every G-Class restomod from the company comes as standard with front and rear locking differentials.