Picasso Automotive, a startup supercar company from Switzerland, lives up to its promise to reveal its first production model in June this year and officially unveils the 660 LMS. This is the production version of the PS-01 prototype (pictured at the bottom of this article), which was first teased in January last year. The vehicle makes its debut during a private preview event at the Top Marques Monaco and is now available for orders.

What you see in the gallery below is a performance car that has been designed and engineered from the ground up by Picasso Automotive in its factory in San Vittore. It sits on an ultralight platform made of a mix of carbon fibre used to “an unprecedented level” and aluminium. The monocoque is made of carbon fibre and the bodywork is assembled and joint piece on piece. The automaker proudly says the two body sides are made with the longest carbon fibre panel ever built for a car. As a result of all these measure, the 660 LMS weighs just 980 kilograms (2,160 pounds).

Picasso wanted to make the interior comfortable and effective both in daily use and on the track. There are many touches inspired by race cars, including the six-point seatbelts, rotary selector for the adjustable ABS system and traction control modes, and bespoke carbon fibre steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara.

Powering the 660 LMS is a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine suppliead by Autotecnica Motori, an Italian company that develops and produces competition engines. The six-cylinder mill has been developed according to Picasso’s specifications and delivers 660 bhp (485 kilowatts) and 541 pound-feet (720 Newton-metres) of torque. The 660 LMS is the engine’s first application on a road-legal car, though “the track is the natural environment” of the unit. The power reaches the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential gearbox by Sadev.

Crucial for a vehicle’s track performance is its performance and Picasso spent a lot of time running CFD simulations and testing the 660 LMS in the wind tunnel. Its aero pack consists of a large front splitter, rear manually operated wing, flat floor, and massive diffuser, generating 960 kg (2,116 lbs) of maximum downforce at 196 miles per hour (315 kilometres per hour). The car rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels with Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres. Brembo six-piston callipers (front) and four-piston callipers (rear) provide the stopping power.

Picasso will assemble just 21 units of the 660 LMS, each with a starting price of €820,000 before taxes or £700,000 with the current exchange rates. The order books are now open with production and deliveries planned for the second half of next year.

