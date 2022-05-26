Citroen’s dinky Ami electric city car is available to reserve in the UK with prices starting at less than £8,000. As Citroen promised last year, the Ami will be available in conventional, two-seat passenger-carrying form, and as a single-seat delivery van variant called the My Ami Cargo.

Customers choosing the ‘conventional’ Ami get a choice of three trim levels and three colour packs with which to personalise their vehicle, but all cars come with the same electric powertrain. That includes a 5.5 kWh battery and an electric motor, giving the car a range of 46 miles and a top speed of 28 mph.

Sold exclusively online, the Ami will come with a digital speedometer, LED front and rear lights and a panoramic glass sunroof, as well as a USB charging port. All that is included in the £7,695 starting price, although adding any of the three optional colour packs will add an extra £400 to the bottom line.

Designed to be fitted at home, each pack comes with colour-coded wheel trims, rear pillar decals and dashboard storage boxes, plus a colour-coded dashboard bag hook, exterior door capsules, and black floor mats. Customers can choose between Orange, Blue and Grey packs, with all three also adding some extra equipment, in the form of a smartphone cradle and a system that allows them to monitor various vehicle status indicators from a mobile app.

Those willing to spend more on their Ami can have the Pop model, which costs £8,495, or the Vibe version (£8,895). The former comes with the Orange Colour Pack and black trim on the Ami’s ‘front face’, lower front and rear bumpers, and around the rear lights. The Pop model also get a black rear spoiler and orange decals on the doors.

The Vibe model, meanwhile, comes with the Grey Colour Pack, and a black finish to the top of the front bumper, front and rear bumper bases, and rear light surrounds. It also comes with decorative black roof rails, black wheel arches and ‘Contours’ decals on the doors and front wings.

But for businesses, the My Ami Cargo will likely be of more interest. Intended for ‘last-mile’ deliveries and offered in just one specification, the commercial version of the Ami costs £7,995. For that, Citroen will remove the second seat and replace it with a “modular storage area” comprising an upper surface with a “mobile office” layout, a two-position cargo floor and a lidded box in the rear with 260 litres of storage space. Added to the standard car’s storage capacity, that takes the total load space to 400 litres.

“I’m thrilled that we’re able to announce UK pricing and specifications for the Ami 100-percent electric and My Ami Cargo,” said Citroen UK’s managing director, Eurig Druce. “These exciting new quadricycles showcase the way the Citroen brand brings innovation, electric mobility and clever design to the widest possible range of people, offering customers a radically different take on urban transport. What’s really exciting is that we are launching Ami in the UK due to huge demand from the public – it’s a perfect example of our ‘Power to the People’ thinking.”