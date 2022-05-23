Mazda’s new flagship SUV, the CX-60 is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just under £44,000. The newcomer, which sits above the CX-5 in Mazda’s range, is being offered with a 2.5-litre, 323 bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain and a choice of three different trim levels.

The plug-in hybrid system combines a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with a 134 bhp electric motor to produce the advertised 323 bhp, while the 17.8 kWh battery pack allows the car to cover short journeys without troubling the petrol engine whatsoever. Officially speaking, the car emits just 33 g of carbon dioxide per kilometre, keeping company car tax rates to a minimum.

The e-Skyactiv PHEV plug-in hybrid option will be joined in the future by two more conventional straight-six engines: a 3.0-litre petrol and a 3.3-litre diesel, both of which come with mild-hybrid technology. Like the plug-in hybrid, both will come with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox, but they can also be specified solely in rear-wheel-drive form.

For now, however, the basic CX-60 starts at £43,950, which pays for the Exclusive-Line trim, but customers can specify extra equipment through a choice of additional packages. The Convenience Pack and Driver Assistance Pack are both offered across all three trim levels, but the Comfort Pack is exclusive to the Exclusive-Line trim.

That is not, however, offered on the mid-range Homura model, which starts at £46,700 and comes with body-coloured wheel arch mouldings and a dark grille surround, plus gloss black door mirrors and 20-inch black alloy wheels. Inside, the Homura comes with heated front and outer rear seats, plus the Mazda Driver Personalisation System, which recognises the driver using facial recognition and tweaks the seating position and mirrors accordingly. It’ll even tweak the radio station and the climate control to suit the driver’s preferences.

But at the top of the range is the £48,050 Takumi model, which gets 20-inch machined alloy wheels and body-coloured mirrors, plus a chrome plated grille surround and side window surround and a gloss black bar-type radiator grille design.

“The Mazda CX-60 heralds the start of a new chapter for Mazda, not only is it our first car with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, but it also sets new standards for interior quality, design and technology – highlighting Mazda’s uniquely Japanese premium brand direction,” said Mazda Motors UK’s managing director Jeremy Thomson.

“I can’t wait for our customers and dealers to experience the CX-60 later this year, with the positioning of the high voltage battery at the centre of the car and as low as possible, this is a PHEV with a particularly low centre of gravity. This, combined with a permanent all-wheel drive system incorporating shaft-driven transfer of torque between the axles, gives the car superior handling characteristics on a par with the best in the premium segment.”