Fiat has announced new special editions of its Tipo and Panda hatchbacks as part of a tie-up with satellite navigation company Garmin. Both cars will come with a new Forest Green paintwork and orange detailing, as well as a Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch, as well as the ‘Cross’ off-road styling packs.

Both cars are designed to “meet and fulfil” the desires of a “sporty customer” with an “outdoor life in the city”. To that end, there’s a Forest Green livery that’s exclusive to the new Garmin special series, as well as exclusive matt grey exterior highlights and dedicated alloy wheel designs, not to mention the orange detailing that also appears inside the cars.

The Panda Garmin Special Series will be the cheaper of the two cars, offering orange trim on the side mouldings, the Panda lettering on the matte black wheels and the Garmin badge on the B-pillar. A new light grey textured matte paint has been created for the skid plates, mirror caps and side moulding, while fog lamps and black roof bars complete the exterior equipment.

Gallery: Fiat Tipo And Panda Garmin Special Editions

6 Photos

Inside, there’s orange stitching on the black fabric upholstery, while standard equipment includes automatic air conditioning, such as a DAB radio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. But under the bonnet there’s just one choice: the 1.0-litre, 68 bhp petrol engine with mild hybrid technology.

Similarly, the new Tipo Garming Special Series comes with a new 1.5-litre, hybrid powertrain, but it’s available with a choice of colours. Customers will get the option of Forest Green, Gelato White, Colosseo Grey and Maestro Grey, as well as Cinema Black. Those colours are complemented by the new light grey matt paint on the door mirror caps, skid plates and fog lights, as well as the side skirts and rear bumpers.

Inside, the car gets more orange detailing – this time in the seats – and there’s a set of LED front and rear lights. Black 17-inch alloy wheels complete the look.

Except they don’t, because the Garmin editions also come with a special watch as part of the package. The Garmin Venu Sq watch is included with the car, offering more than 20 preloaded indoor and outdoor sports apps and the ability to record up to 200 hours of activity data. It displays all that on a 1.3-inch colour touchscreen that’s powered by a battery that lasts up to six days in smartwatch mode and up to 14 hours in GPS mode.