The new Ineos Grenadier 4x4 will go on sale on May 18 with prices starting at exactly £49,000, the manufacturer has confirmed. The announcement follows confirmation of the brand’s first UK dealerships, from which customers will be able to order the squarely styled 4x4 when they open in June.

Until then, customers in the UK will only be able to order their Grenadiers online, where they will face a relatively simple choice of options. In essence, the range comprises two basic versions – the passenger carrying Station Wagon and the two-seat Utility Wagon commercial vehicle – but customers will also be able to choose a range of different special editions inspired by a tie-up with jacket manufacturer Belstaff.

The entry-level Utility Wagon is described as a “blank canvas” by Ineos, which claims the vehicle is intended for customers who need “a stripped-back, no-nonsense workhorse”. As standard, the Utility Wagon comes with two seats and a full-height cargo barrier separating them from the load bay. It also has a full-length flat floor allowing the vehicle to carry a standard Euro pallet and blank rear window panels, although customers can specify a rear side window at no extra cost.

The more conventional, five-seat Station Wagon is also classed as a commercial vehicle, so it too comes with a cargo barrier to provide “ the optimum balance between payload and passenger carrying capability”. However, the two further Station Wagon Belstaff editions offer extra “passenger comfort” thanks to their extra knee room for second-row passengers.

Belstaff’s contribution to the Grenadier range comprises two Station Wagon-based models called the Trialmaster Edition and Fieldmaster Edition. The former is designed for off-roading fans, with the fitment of the Rough Pack giving it front and rear diff locks, and BF Goodrich tyres, while a raised air intake, exterior utility belts, and an auxiliary battery have also been fitted. What’s more, it comes with the Smooth Pack, including a rear-view camera, puddle lamps, power heated door mirrors and auxiliary USB power outlets.

The Fieldmaster, meanwhile, also gets the Smooth Pack, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels (18-inch alloy wheels are an option), Safari Windows and leather upholstery. Carpet floor mats and heated front seats round out the kit list, creating a Grenadier designed for more lifestyle-orientated buyers.

Every version of the Grenadier comes with six-cylinder power provided by BMW and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Customers have a choice of 3.0-litre engines, providing a choice between petrol and diesel. The petrol engine produces 282 bhp, while the diesel churns out 246 bhp, although both cost the same.