Most won multiple races, but one of Mercedes’ finest achievements came with a car that competed only once. The W165 was created in secret thanks to a controversial rule change and was only finished just in time.

In the latest of our new "A Short View Back to the Past" series, and with the help of archive footage from Motorsport.tv, Autosport chief editor Kevin Turner looks at perhaps the greatest Mercedes racer.

Source: Motorsport.com

