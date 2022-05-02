Car industry newcomer Ineos has announced its first UK dealer locations, from which customers will be able to order the new Grenadier 4x4. The new off-roader will be available at 160 locations worldwide, with 24 retail sites situated across the UK.

By the end of 2022, Ineos expects to have a network of around 200 sales and service centres for the Grenadier, including established dealer groups, 4X4 specialists and agricultural equipment dealers. In total, the car will be available to order in 50 different countries.

The first 24 sites in the UK will include dealers in Belfast, Edinburgh and West London, as well as more provincial dealers near Blackburn, Lancashire, and Beamish, near Newcastle-upon-Tyne. There will also be retail sites in Nottingham, Portsmouth and Carlisle.

Ineos says it is working with retailers to get outlets ready for customers in “the next few months”, with sales agents and workshop technicians undergoing an “intensive” training programme. The first of the new sites will open in June, and Ineos plans to ensure the “majority” of UK customers are within 45 minutes’ drive of an official sales and service location.

To help achieve that aim, Ineos also intends to supplement the dealer network with a selection of 10 partners and Ineos-accredited Bosch Car Service outlets. All the servicing centres in Scotland, including sites in Stirling, Kilmarnock and Inverness, will eventually “support sales and test drive activity”.

“We have worked tirelessly for over a year to find retail partners in the UK that share our enthusiasm and excitement for the Grenadier,” said Gary Pearson, head of UK and MENA for INEOS Automotive. “They understand 4x4 users and their requirements, and have a proven track record for exceptional customer service. Together with these partners, we look forward to providing Grenadier customers with the advice, guidance and support they need.”

The new Grenadier has already been revealed, promising blocky styling and off-road capability similar to existing favourites such as the previous-generation Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Priced from just under £50,000, the newcomer will be available to order from May, although the first dealers will not open until the following month. Prospective customers will be able to find their nearest Grenadier retailer via an interactive map on the dedicated Grenadier website.