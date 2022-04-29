Hyundai has fettled the Ioniq 5 electric hatchback in time for summer, giving the futuristic family car more power and more range in the process. The updated car is available to order now with prices starting at £39,400 for the entry-level version, although the most expensive models start at more than £56,000.

Chief among the updates is the new 77.4 kWh battery pack, which is not only slightly larger than that of the previous iteration, but comes with a battery heater for extra range in cold weather. In addition, Hyundai is also offering digital interior and exterior mirrors, including a digital rear-view mirror that uses a camera mounted in the rear spoiler.

Also new to the model is a Namsan Edition trim level, which is named after a mountain in the Korean capital of Seoul. The high-specification model crowns the Ioniq 5 range, providing lots of standard equipment and the new, more powerful top-end electric motor system.

At the opposite end of the range is the basic SE Connect model with the smaller 58 kWh battery, which comes in at £39,400. That offers up to 238 miles on a single charge, as well as a kit list that includes LED headlights, a 12.3-inch infotainment system and wireless phone charging, as well as adaptive cruise control that maintains a safe distance to the car in front.

Above that, the £41,900 Premium model is offered with a choice of 58 or 77.4 kWh batteries, with the latter providing a 315-mile range and 11 bhp more than before. The Premium models also come with a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) electrical system and a three-pin plug socket for powering other devices, which was previously an optional extra. In addition, the Premium also gets part-leather upholstery, and a digital rear-view mirror.

The Ultimate model, which starts at £48,400, is more luxurious still, offering a 360-degree parking camera as standard, as well as 20-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass and front seats with heating and ventilation. A Bose sound system and augmented reality head-up display are also in the offing, while there’s a new-look optional Tech Pack with Parking Collision Avoidance tech and automatic flush door handles, as well as driver seat position memory.

Finally, the new Namsan Edition is the halo for the range, with prices starting at £52,900. That car comes with digital side mirrors that replace conventional door mirrors with cameras, and a full-length panoramic glass roof, while the Tech Pack is included as standard.

“Ioniq 5 has set the benchmark for both design and real-world electric vehicle usability and these range enhancements for model year 23 will ensure that this remains the case for some time to come,” said Ashley Andrew, the managing director of Hyundai Motor UK.