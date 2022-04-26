The revamped Kia Niro family SUV is now available to pre-order in the UK with prices starting at £27,745. As before, the Niro will be offered in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric forms – although the all-electric e-Niro has been rebranded as the Niro EV – and customers also have to decide between three trim levels.

Kia’s penchant for simply named models remains, so the Niro will be offered in a choice of ‘2’, ‘3’ and ‘4’ guises. The basic ‘2’ version will be the entry-level option, but it’ll still be available to hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle buyers.

That trim level, which starts at £27,745 in Niro Hybrid form, gets you 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and cloth upholstery, as well as rear parking sensors and a reversing camera. The car also includes an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration technology. Opt for the £34,995 Niro EV, however, and the basic trim level also includes a digital instrument display and 17-inch alloy wheels.

If you want more equipment, the mid-range, £30,495 ‘3’ model offers 18-inch alloy wheels and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation. It also gets cloth upholstery with faux leather trim, front parking sensors and keyless entry and start, on top of the equipment that comes as standard with the ‘2’ model. Heated front seats are thrown in, too, along with a heated steering wheel and a wireless phone charger. Again, opting for the EV version gets you some extra equipment, including a three-pin socket allowing you to use the battery to power other electrical items.

Crowning the Niro range is the ‘4’ model, which starts at £33,245 in Hybrid form and comes with a head-up display, digital instrument cluster and heated rear seats, not to mention ventilated front seats and an electric sunroof. There’s even a power-operated tailgate and a Harman Kardon premium sound system and PU vegan leather upholstery.

Under the skin, the new Niro range is more or less unchanged, with the basic Hybrid models combining a 1.6-litre petrol engine and a 43 bhp electric motor to provide 139 bhp in total. That’s fed to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox, and it represents the cheapest option in the Niro stable.

Move up to the Plug-In Hybrid, though, and you can get a bit more power. Yes, it costs more than £5,000 more than the Hybrid, but the plug-in car also combines a 1.6-litre petrol motor with electric power. That said, it produces 180 bhp, and it offers customers the ability to cover up to 40 miles without using the petrol engine, and low CO2 emissions mean reduced company car tax bills.

Finally, the Niro EV, which was formerly known as the e-Niro, uses the same 201 bhp electric motor as before, teamed with a 64.8 kWh battery pack. That allows it to cover up to 287 miles on a single charge, while charging from 10 percent to 80 percent takes 45 minutes – a slight reduction compared with the previous-generation car.