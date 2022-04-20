Citroen has announced new C-Series Edition versions of several popular models, including the new C4 family car and the C5 Aircross SUV. Previously known simply as C-Series, the value-orientated trim levels were only offered on C3 and C3 Aircross models, but the line-up has now grown.

For C3 customers, the C-Series Edition versions start at £17,000 and come with 16-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows and a bi-tone roof in either black ro white. Like all C-Series Edition models, the C3 comes with Anodised Bronze detailing around the front fog lights and Airbump capsules, plus C-Series Edition badges on the front doors. Under the bonnet, the C3 C-Series Edition comes with an 82 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine as standard, but customers can opt for the 1.2-litre, 108 bhp option with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

C3 Aircross buyers, meanwhile, get similar equipment, including 16-inch black alloy wheels and bronze accents, including the skid plate insert at the front and the door mirrors. Inside, the C3 Aircross C-Series Edition comes with a leather-effect dashboard and leather steering wheel, plus custom floor mats and grey upholstery. Parking sensors are thrown in too, alongside automatic headlights and automatic windscreen wipers, plus the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, the C3 Aircross C-Series Edition is only available with one engine: the 1.2-litre, 108 bhp PureTech 110 petrol engine.

The C-Series Edition comes with a wider choice of engines for C4 customers, including the all-electric, zero-emission e-C4 version. But as standard, there’s a 129 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine, or a 1.5-litre diesel with a choice of 109 bhp and a manual gearbox or 129 bhp and an automatic transmission. Whichever engine you choose, you get bronze trim, 18-inch alloy wheels and dark-tinted rear windows, as well as a 10-inch touchscreen and satellite navigation, plus heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Prices start at £25,560 for the petrol-powered C4 and £30,495 for the electric e-C4.

Finally, the C5 Aircross C-Series Edition tops the new C5 Aircross range and comes with 19-inch two-tone alloy wheels, bronze detailing and model-specific badges, as well as a black contrast roof and a panoramic glass sunroof. Inside, there’s satellite navigation and wireless phone charging, plus a range of safety systems including blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

Customers can choose from a sizeable range of engines, including the 1.2-litre PureTech 130 petrol engine or the 1.5-litre BlueHDi 130 option. Both are offered with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions, while there’s also a 1.6-litre plug-in hybrid option with a 13.2 kWh battery pack allowing a 34-mile electric-only range. Prices start at £29,765.