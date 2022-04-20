As a result of Lexus' constant effort on projects related to emotions and feelings, the Japanese manufacturer surprises us with an 'art car' called UX Sticker Bomb. It is based on its popular SUV but with a strong urban and contemporary exterior.

The choice of the UX is not random since it is the most 'urban' model of the Asian car maker. This UX Sticker Bomb is a new presentation that links the brand with other disciplines such as culture, art and design. Lexus wants to be connected to people's experiences and this is its latest attempt.

The result of a series of projects under the banner of 'Art Car Project', the UX Sticker Bomb follows the line of work with professional and aspiring artists in the art world promoting new disciplines such as contemporary creation. The use of stickers and this peculiar technique are ideal in explaining this new artistic trend.

Lexus pays special attention to the different art disciplines, in this case the urban landscape, and reminds us that inspiration, art and beauty are also found where the people who make it possible are. And there isn’t a better way to do it than to use a UX as a blank canvas to express that creativity.

One of the hallmarks of Lexus is the manual work of the TAKUMI masters, which in the case of the UX Sticker Bomb, have reproduced those codes of maximum craftsmanship and quality, but applied to this new expression of street art.

This is a technique that is not totally new, since we can find it in different aspects of everyday life. Called 'Sticker Bombing', we can see it applied to the covers of laptops, scooters and throughout cities on walls, facades, signs or street furniture. In some respects this way of creating urban art is considered an alternative to graffiti.

So much so, that this artistic technique became popular in the 1980s in the United States and then it spread to Europe and Japan. Today it is a global trend.

The UX Sticker Bomb is made up of more than 3,457 stickers related to all kinds of themes and moments in time, such as pop culture, television series or nods to movies, rock music and Japanese anime. You can even see other examples related to traditional Japanese culture such as Mount Fuji or the art of origami.

The body of the UX Sticker Bomb is big enough to allow room for other types of expressions such as the world of sports and the different activities in which Lexus is involved, such as hockey or rugby.

And obviously we could also find stickers with references to the history of the brand such as a reproduction of the first Lexus, another one of the legendary LFA or even a sticker of the LY650 yacht. In short, it’s a conceptual project of urban art with a Lexus as the main role.