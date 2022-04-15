Citroen has revealed a new entry-level version of its C3 hatchback in a bid to plug the gap left by the departing C1 city car. The tiny C1 hatchback has been canned in the UK, leaving Citroen without a budget model until now, with the introduction of the new C3 You! hatchback, which costs just under £13,000.

The French company says it hopes to woo customers who would previously have picked the C1 with the promise of increased boot space and space for five occupants, as well as a more powerful engine. And although the You! is the cheapest of the C3 models, Citroen describes it as “generously equipped” with “key features”.

Despite the £12,995 asking price, standard equipment includes LED headlights and body-coloured bumpers and door handles, as well as Bluetooth connectivity, and a five-inch central touchscreen with a DAB digital radio. Safety gadgets including lane departure warning and hill start assistance are thrown in, too, as well as cruise control and a coffee break feature that warns drivers when they could be getting tired.

The C3 You! also comes with a white colour pack for the door mirrors and fog light surrounds, as well as a matt black finish on the B-pillars. The car also comes with chrome trim around the LED daytime running lights on the nose of the vehicle.

Just one engine is available for C3 You! customers and it’s a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder PureTech 83 petrol engine with 82 bhp. Paired with a manual gearbox, the engine allows the engine to achieve up to 54 mpg on the official economy test.

Eurig Druce, Citroën’s UK managing director, said the new model was priced like a “used car” and represented good value for customers.

“New C3 You! – with its starting price from just £12,995 – is inspired by Citroen UK’s on-going commitment to fair pricing,” he said. “This is a brand new five-door B-segment supermini at a used car price. It’s an offer that represents undeniable value for our customers. Yes, the Citroen C1 has finished its production run, but together Citroen Ami Electric and C3 You! combine to offer customers a choice of compact and affordable new vehicles that they can relish.”

The C3 You! is now Citroen’s cheapest car and is available to order from Citroen dealers now.