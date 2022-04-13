Jaguar has launched two new Sport versions of its F-Pace SUV, both of which are powered by 3-litre straight-six diesel engines. The new 300 Sport model is the cheaper of the two, with prices starting at £62,250, while the 400 Sport is more powerful and more expensive, coming in at £68,520.

That money pays for gloss black 21-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass and Jaguar’s Black Pack, which includes black trim all around the car. Customers also get the option of picking larger 22-inch alloys with a choice of two finishes, and there’s a “full” selection of paint finishes on offer, including one solid finish, seven metallic paints and two premium metallic paints.

Inside, the F-Pace 300 Sport and 400 Sport models will get 16-way electrically adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, suedecloth roof lining and Satin Charcoal Ash veneer trim. A fixed panoramic glass roof is also included, along with Premium Cabin Lighting that offers owners a choice of 30 colours.

Both models come with 3-litre straight-six diesel engines, both of which use mild-hybrid technology and a twin-scroll, variable-geometry turbocharger for performance and economy purposes. The 48-volt mild-hybrid system can recuperate energy that would normally be lost when braking or decelerating, then store it in a small lithium-ion battery under the boot floor. That assists the engine when pulling away and enables the stop-start system to kick in earlier to save fuel.

With the help of all that, the 300 Sport model produces 296 bhp, while the more powerful 400 Sport churns out 395 bhp. Both variants send their power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, allowing even the less potent 300 Sport to get from 0-62 mph in 6.4 seconds. The 400 Sport, meanwhile, manages the same feat in 5.4 seconds, and keeps accelerating all the way to 155 mph.

At the same time, Jaguar has also announced the arrival of the Amazon Alexa personal assistant across the F-Pace range, including the new Sport models. Cars already fitted with Jaguar’s Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system have already been offered the Alexa system as an over-the-air update.

“Developing the new 300 Sport and 400 Sport models gave us the opportunity to subtly accentuate the F-Pace’s inherently assertive, purposeful design and deliver an even more confident on-road presence, while beautiful, rich materials – including meticulously-crafted veneers – make the interiors even more luxurious,” said Adam Hatton, the exterior design director at Jaguar. “Together with the quiet, effortless performance from the six-cylinder engines, the new F-PACE 300 Sport and 400 Sport will make every journey extraordinary.”