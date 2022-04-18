Vauxhall has modified the Corsa and Mokka ranges, slimming down the line-ups and reducing the starting prices. The two models now have three-tier ranges and the British brand claims some of the variants’ prices have effectively been cut by more than £3,000 compared with the equivalent predecessor.

Both cars will now be available in a choice of Design, GS Line, and Ultimate trim levels, while the electric Corsa-e and Mokka-e versions will only be available in GS Line and Ultimate guises. Overall, this has allowed Vauxhall to cut the number of variants available to customers, slashing the size of the Corsa range from 15 models to eight, while the Mokka range has shrunk from 16 to 11 models. The Corsa-e range has shrunk from three models to two, while the Mokka-e line-up has halved in size, down from four models to two.

The new-look Corsa range sees the old SE Edition models replaced with the Design trim, which features the same equipment, including on-board safety systems such as lane-keeping assistance and autonomous emergency braking. The car also comes with a seven-inch touchscreen incorporating the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration tech. Prices start at £17,340, which Vauxhall says represents a £500 price cut compared with the old SE Edition.

The new GS Line version replaces the old SRi Edition models, with 17-inch black alloy wheels, climate control and rear parking sensors, as well as black exterior styling. The introduction of the 74 bhp, 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine as an entry-level option means the GS Line Corsa starts at £19,490.

Finally, the Ultimate model remains identical to the existing Ultimate version, but the car now starts at £23,375 – a £3,150 reduction compared with the previous model. For that money, Vauxhall is throwing in front parking sensors, a rear-view camera and heated seats, as well as Alcantara trim and a heated steering wheel.

The Mokka range, meanwhile, also sees entry-level SE Edition variants replaced with Design models. Vauxhall has also introduced a new 1.2-litre, 129 bhp petrol engines with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions, but the basic features remain more or less identical, with automatic lights and wipers, a seven-inch touchscreen and a digital instrument display. The Mokka Design also comes with LED lights, cruise control and the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technology. Prices start at £22,265 – the same as the outgoing SE Edition model.

As with the Corsa, the Mokka range now has a GS Line model with two-tone styling and a sports bodykit, as well as a larger infotainment screen, but prices start at £24,640 – £1,500 lower than the SRi Premium model it replaces. And the Ultimate crowns the range, with Alcantara trim and keyless entry, as well as a £28,825 price tag.

“We’ve introduced our new simplified trim structure to the Corsa and Mokka vehicle ranges,” said Vauxhall’s marketing director, Adam Wood. “In doing so, we’ve not only made it easier for buyers to understand the key differences between various trims, but the models are now even better value thanks to a number of pricing enhancements. The top-spec Corsa Ultimate has been reduced by more than £3,000 meaning that premium innovative technology is now even more accessible on one of Britain’s most popular cars.”