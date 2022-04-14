Peugeot has tweaked the pricing of the e-Rifter electric MPV to ensure the entry-level model is eligible for the Plug-In Car Grant. The news follows Peugeot’s decision to make the Rifter electric-only in the UK, with the removal of diesel-powered models leaving the electric e-Rifter alone in the small MPV range.

From April, the entry-level e-Rifter – the standard-length, five-seat Allure Premium model – is now available from £30,450 thanks to the £1,500 Plug-In Car Grant. When it was launched last year, the e-Rifter cost £32,875 before the grant (then worth £2,500) was applied. Now, that figure has fallen below the £32,000 mark in order to qualify for the revamped, reduced Plug-In Car Grant.

As before, the e-Rifter range will comprise two different lengths and two trim levels. Those who choose the standard-length, five-seat car can choose between the basic Allure Premium and the more upmarket GT model, while those who opt for the longer, seven-seat version can only have the Allure Premium trim.

That means you get five seats, 16-inch alloy wheels and a touchscreen infotainment system with the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration software and a reversing camera. GT models, meanwhile, get larger 17-inch alloy wheels and two-zone climate control, as well as gloss black door mirrors and a handful of other aesthetic upgrades.

The standard-length cars measure 4.4 metres in length, and provide 775 litres of boot space, while the 4.75-metre-long seven-seat models can provide up to 4,000 litres of luggage capacity with the seats folded. Peugeot also claims there’s 186 litres of storage space inside the e-Rifter’s cabin.

No matter which length or trim you choose, you get the same 50kWh battery pack and 134 bhp electric motor. That gives it a range of up to 172 miles on a single charge, while the battery can be charged from a 7.4 kW domestic ‘wallbox’ charging system in 7.5 hours. However, those who choose the optional 11 kW charging system may be able to fill the battery pack in five hours.

The car will also support rapid charging from public charging units, with a 100 kW public charging point able to fill the battery from empty to 80 percent in 30 minutes. Topping up the final 20 percent, though, will take a little longer.

Prices for the e-Rifter start at £30,450 once the government’s Plug-In Car Grant has been applied, while the longer seven-seat models start at £34,910.