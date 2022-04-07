The Toyota GR86 sports coupe will cost just under £30,000 when it goes on sale in the UK this spring, Toyota has confirmed. The first examples of the long-awaited GT86 replacement will arrive in the UK this July, promising sharper handling, improved performance and more standard equipment than before.

Sitting alongside the GR Yaris hot hatchback and GR Supra sports car in the Toyota GR (Gazoo Racing) line-up, the GR86 is said to be “honed with engineering and design expertise drawn directly from Toyota Gazoo Racing’s world championship-winning motorsport activities”.

At launch, the new coupe will come in just a single trim level, although customers will get to choose between six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The £29,995 starting price pays for the manual model, while the automatic version comes in at £32,085.

As standard, the GR86 will come with 18-inch alloy wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, while LED headlights and part-leather upholstery also feature. In the cabin, there will be an eight-inch multimedia display housing the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration technology, as well as a reversing camera.

Other standard fixtures include heated front seats and two-zone climate control, as well as push-button engine start and keyless entry. And there’s more safety tech, thanks to the inclusion of autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, as well as lane-keeping assistance tech.

As with the old GT86, the GR86 will come with a front-mounted, four-cylinder petrol engine – a horizontally opposed ‘boxer’ engine – driving the rear wheels. Whereas the GT86 had a 2-litre motor, the new engine displaces 2.4 litres and produces more power: 231 bhp and 184 lb-ft of torque, to be exact.

Those figures represent increases of 34 bhp and 33 lb-ft, allowing the GR86 to accelerate faster than its predecessor. The manual GR86 will complete the 0-62 mph dash in 6.3 seconds, while the automatic model takes 6.9 seconds to achieve the same feat.

In addition to the extra power, Toyota also claims to have fettled the GR86 chassis, lowering the centre of gravity and ensuring a 50:50 front-rear weight balance. At the same time, the company has also stiffened the body, while there’s sports-tuned suspension and a standard limited-slip differential designed to provide “even more rewarding dynamic performance”.

The GR86 will be available to order in the coming weeks with prices starting at £29,995. Toyota is also offering Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) finance deals with monthly repayments of £299, assuming customers acquire a GR86 manual on a 42-month contract, with a £4,777 customer deposit and 4.9 percent APR).