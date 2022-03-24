Italian company Abarth has updated its Fiat 500-derived range for 2022, giving customers a choice of two power options and four specifications. Starting at £21,295, the new-look range no longer contains the much-loved 595 Competizione, but retains a selection of hard-top and convertible models.

The new-look range kicks off with the 163 bhp Abarth 595 model, which comes in a choice of hatchback and convertible body shapes. Included in the price are 16-inch alloy wheels, a chrome exhaust and body-colour door mirror caps. There’s a grey dashboard fascia, too, as well as black fabric seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a seven-inch touchscreen. The sporty look is finished by stainless steel pedals.

Under the skin, the 595 and convertible 595C get Koni rear suspension and a high-performance braking system, not to mention the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine. With a manual gearbox as standard, it has a top speed of 135 mph and a 0-62 mph time of 7.8 seconds.

Stepping up to the 595 Turismo adds satin chrome mirror caps, 17-inch alloy wheels and special badging, plus climate control and a navigation system. Customers also get a choice of black or brown leather upholstery, and they can upgrade to the five-speed sequential automatic transmission.

The 595 line-up is crowned by the F595, which costs the same as the Turismo (£22,295) and comes with a Record Monza exhaust system, Koni front suspension and automatic climate control. The whole car is designed to honour the Formula 4 series, for which Abarth is the exclusive engine supplier in Italy, Germany and the UK.

Spend an extra £2,200, however, and you could have the 695, which ups the ante with a 178 bhp version of the 595’s 1.4-litre engine. That means the top speed increases to 140 mph while the 0-62 mph time falls to 6.7 seconds. And all that power is tamed with the use of Brembo brakes and Koni shock absorbers on both axles.

Additionally, Abarth has applied grey details to the door handles and mirror caps, as well as the dashboard fascia. Alcantara lines the cockpit to add to the sporty feel, while there’s carbon-fibre trim on the steering wheel and an aluminium gear knob.

Like the 595, the 695 is also offered in Turismo form, applying leather upholstery and an Alcantara dashboard fascia, as well as a sunroof and 17-inch alloy wheels. However, the 695 Turismo comes in at a hefty £25,295, and the convertible 695C Turismo costs £27,945.

For those who have more to spend, however, there’s always the 695 Competizione, with its Record Monza exhaust, Sabelt seats with carbon shells, and mechanical limited-slip differential. However, customers can choose to have the robotised sequential gearbox with steering wheel paddles if they prefer.