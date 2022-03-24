Volkswagen has launched the diesel version of its new Multivan MPV, which is now available to order with prices from £44,410. The 2-litre diesel engine is the fourth powertrain in the Multivan range, joining a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 2-litre petrol option and a plug-in hybrid with a 1.4-litre petrol engine.

Like all those engines, the new diesel motor will drive the front wheels through a seven-speed automatic gearbox. However, it will also come with ‘twin dosing’ exhaust emission treatment, using catalytic converters and AdBlue to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 80 percent. VW also claims the technology will reduce carbon dioxide emissions and make the engine “more responsive”.

Whether that’s true or not, the diesel is expected to be the most efficient Multivan on long runs, where the vehicle’s 0.3 drag coefficient will also help keep consumption down. What’s more, the new Multivan is lighter than the Caravelle it replaces, and the 58-litre fuel tank gives it a theoretical range of around 620 miles on a full tank of diesel.

As well as being the efficient option, the diesel Multivan is also designed to tow heavier trailers weighing up to two tonnes. The vehicle’s highest permitted total laden weight is 4,850 kg, with a maximum payload of up to 807 kg.

Like the petrol and hybrid versions of the Multivan, the diesel engine will be offered in a choice of trims and lengths, with the £44,410 starting price paying for the basic, standard-wheelbase Life model. To upgrade to the long-wheelbase version, customers will have to pay a total of £46,100.

Alternatively, customers can upgrade from Life to Style trim levels, which command a premium of more than £10,000 over their lowlier siblings. The diesel-powered, short-wheelbase Style model starts at £54,950, while the long-wheelbase version comes in at £56,300. However, there’s no word on the top-of-the-range Energetic trim being paired with a diesel engine.

The basic Life models come with 16-inch alloy wheels, seven seats and power-operated sliding doors, as well as a digital instrument display and a 10-inch infotainment system and a range of safety systems. The more luxurious Style, meanwhile, gets 17-inch alloys and satellite navigation.