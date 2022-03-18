The new four-cylinder Lotus Emira First Edition will cost just under £72,000 when the British sports car manufacturer begins taking orders next month. The launch edition of Lotus’ last four-cylinder petrol-powered sports car will sit just beneath its V6-powered sibling in the Emira range.

Powered by a bespoke version of AMG’s M139 petrol engine, which is the most powerful four-cylinder engine on the market, the four-pot Emira will start at £59,995. However, this Launch Edition model comes with a selection of additional features to set it apart from the crowd.

As standard, the car comes with ultra-lightweight 20-inch alloy wheels and branded brake callipers in a choice of colours, as well as a selection of six different paint finish. Seneca Blue, Magma Red and Hethel Yellow are joined by Dark Verdant, Shadow Grey and Nimbus Grey.

Gallery: Lotus Emira four-cylinder First Edition

6 Photos

LED lights are fitted all round, while there’s a titanium exhaust finisher and heated power-fold door mirrors, plus rear parking sensors. The car also gets the Lower Black Pack as standard, meaning the front air blades, front splitter, side sills and rear diffuser are all finished in gloss black.

Inside, customers have a choice of seven colour options, all of which are available at no extra cost. Red, black, grey and tan Nappa leather are all on the menu, along with black Alcantara with either red, yellow or grey stitching. All seven are complemented by satin chrome trim, white mood lighting and Lotus-branded sill kick plates.

The seats come with heating built in and 12-way adjustability with two memory presets for the driver’s seat, while the cabin is fitted with climate control, keyless ignition and cruise control as standard. Selectable drive modes are also included, along with the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration systems, which link to the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

That screen is joined by a digital instrument cluster and a multi-function steering wheel, while there’s a KEF premium audio system with a digital radio. Satellite navigation will be offered in “selected markets”, but all will get USB sockets and Bluetooth connectivity.

Customers also get a choice of four option packs, including the Drivers Pack that offers a choice of suspension settings – Tour or Sport – and a choice of Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport or Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres. It also includes a track setting for the electronic stability programme (ESP) and a track mode for the digital instrument display.

There’s also a Design Pack adding privacy glass, sports pedals, a black Alcantara headliner and Emira-branded footwell mats, and a Convenience Pack that includes front parking sensors, a reversing camera and automatic windscreen wipers.

All that is included in the £71,995 asking price, which makes the Emira First Edition £12,000 more expensive than the entry-level Emira four-cylinder, which comes in at £59,995. However, the First Edition will go on sale on April 8 with first deliveries arriving later this year, whereas the standard four-cylinder car will not arrive until next spring. The V6 versions will be launched in January 2023 with prices from £64,995.