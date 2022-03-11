The new Mazda CX-60 is now available to order in the UK ahead of the first customer cars arriving this autumn. Priced from just under £44,000, the new SUV will launch with plug-in hybrid power, but Mazda has said a 3-litre mild-hybrid straight-six petrol engine and a 3.3-litre mild-hybrid diesel will join the range later.

For now, though, the only option is the plug-in hybrid, which combines a 2.5-litre petrol engine with a 17.8 kWh battery and a 134 bhp electric motor. In total, the system produces 323 bhp and 500Nm of torque, making the new, range-topping SUV Mazda’s most powerful production car yet.

As well as producing plenty of power, the e-Skyactiv plug-in hybrid system allows the car to cover 39 miles on electric power alone, allowing an official economy figure of 188 mpg. Perhaps more importantly, the newcomer will emit just 33 g of carbon dioxide per kilometre, putting it in the 12-percent company car tax bracket for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 financial years.

In addition to that cost-saving powertrain, CX-60 customers will also get a choice of three trim levels, with the £43,950 starting price buying the basic Exclusive-Line model. That comes with 18-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights, as well as a hands-free power-operated tailgate. Inside, there’s a 12.3-inch Mazda infotainment system and a heated steering wheel, black leather upholstery and heated front seats.

That car can be specified with a selection of option packs, including the £1,400 Comfort Pack, which is exclusive to the entry-level car. That adds larger 20-inch alloy wheels, electric front seats and front seat ventilation, plus rear seat heaters. Then there’s the £1,000 Convenience Pack and the £1,100 Driver Assistance Pack, which add extra tech and extra safety gadgets respectively.

Above the Exclusive-Line is the £46,700 Homura, which is marked out by body-coloured wheel arch mouldings and a dark plated signature wing grille surround, plus gloss black mirrors and honeycomb grille treatment. It also gets 20-inch black alloy wheels, while the cabin features seat heating for the outer rear seats and ambient lighting, plus the Mazda Driver Personalisation System that recognises the occupant of the driver’s seat via facial recognition and automatically adjust the seat position, steering wheel, mirrors and head-up display to fit their physique. It can also set the infotainment system and climate control to their preferences.

Finally, the range is topped by the £48,050 Takumi, which gets machined 20-inch alloy wheels and body-coloured mirrors, plus a chrome grille surround and window surround, and a black bar-type radiator grille. Like the Homura, the Takumi is only available with the Convenience Pack and Driver Assistance Pack, as it already has all the features of the Comfort Pack.

“The Mazda CX-60 heralds the start of a new chapter for Mazda,” said the managing director of Mazda Motors UK, Jeremy Thomson. “Not only is it our first car with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, but it also sets new standards for interior quality, design and technology – highlighting Mazda’s uniquely Japanese premium brand direction.

“I can’t wait for our customers and dealers to experience the CX-60 later this year, with the positioning of the high voltage battery at the centre of the car and as low as possible, this is a plug-in hybrid with a particularly low centre of gravity. This, combined with a permanent all-wheel drive system incorporating shaft-driven transfer of torque between the axles, gives the car superior handling characteristics on a par with the best in the premium segment.”