Renault has launched a style-orientated new special edition of its popular Captur SUV called the Rive Gauche. Taking its name from the ‘left bank’ or south side of the river Seine, in Paris, the £24,490 newcomer is designed to offer a high level of standard equipment and a range of styling upgrades.

Sitting alongside the sportily styled R.S. Line at the head of the Captur line-up, the new Rive Gauche will a selection of internal and external design tweaks. Just 800 examples will be built for customers in the UK.

Each of those cars will come with 18-inch glossy black alloy wheels and a black roof, as well as black wing mirrors and black Renault and Captur badging. There’s also a black shark-fin antenna on the roof, while there’s more glossy black trim on the front and rear skid plates, as well as the front air intake surrounds and lower door protection. All that black trim is complemented by standard metallic paint in a choice of Oyster Grey, Arctic White, Diamond Black or Flame Red.

Inside, there’s yet more black trim on display, with a black dashboard insert and model-specific black synthetic leather and cloth upholstery. There’s dark roof lining, too.

Standard equipment is based on that of the SE Edition model, which comes with automatic lights and wipers, parking sensors at the front and rear, and a digital instrument cluster. That car also features automatic climate control and a reversing camera, not to mention the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity systems.

But the Rive Gauche adds to that with wireless phone charging and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. The SE Edition’s seven-inch display is replaced with the portrait-orientated 9.3-inch Easy Link system.

Under the bonnet, customers get a choice of two powertrains. As standard, the Rive Gauche comes with the TCe 90 petrol engine – an 89 bhp, 1-litre, three-cylinder unit. Capable of 0-62 mph in 14 seconds and a top speed of 104 mph, it returns 47.1 mpg and emits 135-136 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre.

Alternatively, there’s always the E-Tech Hybrid 145 option, which combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. Together, the two provide 143 bhp, allowing a 0-62 mph time of 10.6 seconds and a top speed of 106 mph. More to the point, the system allows the Captur Rive Gauche to return 57.7 mpg and produce 112 grams of CO2 per kilometre.