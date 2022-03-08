The new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just over £25,500. Arriving with a new front-end design and a refreshed three-tier range, the new C5 Aircross is designed to build on the success of the outgoing model when it arrives in showrooms later this year.

The most obvious feature of the updated car is the new nose design, which is designed to look more vertical and more modern, mirroring the appearance of the current C4 and the forthcoming C5 X models. The new design also improves aerodynamics, while there’s a choice of glossy or anodised detailing that’s intended to make the car feel more upmarket.

As part of this update, the C5 Aircross also gets a new version of the Citroen logo, which now appears “detached” from the daytime running lights, as was seen on the previous models. The Citroen chevrons now appear in black lacquer in a chrome setting, allowing it to stand out from the car’s grille.

Otherwise, the C5 Aircross design has changed little, with the same exterior dimensions and Airbump body protection around the vehicle. It maintains its 230 mm ground clearance, but there’s still no all-wheel-drive off-road model.

Instead, customers get a choice of three different engines, with a 129 bhp petrol engine joined by a similarly powerful diesel option, both of which are offered with a choice of six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions. Alternatively, there’s a plug-in hybrid option that combines a 178 bhp petrol engine with a 107 bhp electric motor.

Customers also get a choice of three different trim levels, with Sense Plus replacing the old Sense models at the foot of the range. In exchange for £25,515, the new trim level provides 18-inch ‘Pulsar’ diamond-cut alloy wheels, along with a reversing camera, ‘keyless’ entry and start, plus front and rear parking sensors.

Moving up to the Shine model takes the price to £26,665, but earns you the Drive Assist Pack, which comes with adaptive cruise control that maintains a safe distance to the vehicle in front. The Shine also comes with Alcantara upholstery and Urban Black interior trim, as well as the Active Safety Brake system with both camera and radar detection, allowing the car to brake automatically if the driver fails to react to a hazard.

The C-Series Edition sits at the top of the range, with prices starting from £29,105. Citroen says this high-end model has “tailored specifically for the UK market”, and comes with a Perla Nera Black contrast roof and Anodised Bronze exterior trim. There’s also an opening panoramic glass sunroof, wireless phone charging and an electrically operated tailgate.

The new C5 Aircross is available to order now, but the first UK-market cars will not arrive in dealerships until the second quarter of this year.