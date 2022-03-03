The new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer MPV goes on sale in the UK this month with prices starting at a little over £30,000. The revamped family car now comes with fresh on-board technology, a new look and an updated engine range, with a greater emphasis on hybrid and mild-hybrid technology.

Customers will get a choice of three trim levels and three engines at launch, but two plug-in hybrid options will join the line-up in the summer. For now, though, it’s a simple choice between two petrol engines and a solitary diesel unit.

The cheapest of the three engines is the 220i, a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology that provides a total output of 168 bhp. Directed to the front wheels via the standard-fit seven-speed automatic gearbox, that’s enough to get the new-look MPV from 0-62 mph in 8.1 seconds and a top speed of 137 mph. More importantly, it returns between 43.5 and 47.9 mpg on the official economy test.

The other petrol-powered option in the range is the 2-litre, four-cylinder 223i, which also comes with mild-hybrid technology. That gives it a total power output of 215 bhp, cutting the 0-62 mph time to seven seconds flat and increasing the top speed to 150 mph, but the economy is only marginally reduced, with official figures of 42.8-47.1 mpg.

But for the time being, at least, the most efficient engine in the range is the 218d diesel, which is also the least powerful option. The 2.0-litre engine’s 148 bhp output permits an 8.8-second dash from 0-62 mph and a 137 mph top speed, while the official economy approaches the 60 mpg mark, at 53.3-58.9 mpg.

The Sport model is the cheapest of the three trim levels, providing 17-inch alloy wheels and Sport seats with anthracite cloth upholstery, as well as LED headlights, the Shadowline gloss black exterior trim and parking sensors. A reversing camera is also thrown in as standard.

Moving up to the Luxury trim earns the 2 Series Active Tourer some aluminium exterior trim and full Vernasca leather upholstery, as well as heated front seats. Finally, the M Sport version comes with a sportier exterior design, 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels and adaptive M Sport suspension, not to mention heated Sport seats, wireless phone charging and adaptive LED headlights.

As with other BMW models, satellite navigation is standard across the range, but the 2 Series benefits from the BMW Operating System 8 infotainment system and the new-generation BMW iDrive control system with BMW Curved Display. Up to now, the system was only offered in the fully electric iX and i4 models.