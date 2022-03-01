Miami, FLORIDA – February [23], 2022: duPont Publishing, Inc. (d/b/a “duPont Registry”), a Motorsport Network company, today announced that it has closed a Series A round of financing, led by a strategic investor, Victor M. Gómez, III. Mr. Gómez is the founder of Gómez Hermanos Kennedy, LLC, one of the largest luxury car dealer networks in the Americas, who has operated authorized dealerships for brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, Porsche, Audi, Maserati, Land Rover, and Jaguar, among others.

Victor M. Gómez III said: “I have been following duPont Registry for decades and there is no better or bigger name in the luxury car marketplace. In combination with Motorsport Network and its technical capabilities and global reach, with approximately 62 million active monthly users, I’m sure we will take this business to the next level.”

duPont Registry has been a market leader in the luxury automotive marketplace for over 36 years, dedicated to connecting affluent buyers with high-end exotic cars and luxury brands. With this initial round of strategic financing, Motorsport Network will further extend and grow duPont Registry’s leadership position as the most influential, innovative, and sophisticated ultra-luxury automotive marketplace, providing an exceptional experience for the affluent consumer dedicated to a driven lifestyle. With the fast-growing global classic, luxury, and exotic car markets and the acceleration of automotive digital retailing, duPont Registry is poised to lead the digital transformation of the industry.

duPont Registry sits at the nexus of Motorsport Network’s Driven Lifestyle division, harnessing in one ecosystem, the culture, community, and commerce of the world’s luxury and classic automotive lifestyle. The Driven Lifestyle portfolio features Canossa Events, synonymous with excellence in road touring, and the organizer of 250+ marquee experiences per year for driving enthusiasts. Part of Canossa Events, Cavallino is one of the preeminent media and concours events companies in the world, hosting landmark events for high-end automotive collectors and admirers, such as the Annual Palm Beach Cavallino Classic. The Driven Lifestyle portfolio also features FerrariChat a leading global social platform and the foremost voice for Ferrari owners and enthusiasts, with 20+ years of experience connecting approximately 200K engaged registered members.

Will Chapman, CEO, duPont Registry said: “Welcoming the Gómez Family as our partners is a testament to the growth potential of this industry. Their extensive knowledge and unparalleled reputation in the ultra-luxury and exotic automobile space, along with their deep understanding of the affluent automotive consumer, will drive tremendous value in our development of new products, services, and experiences.”

Oliver Ciesla, CEO, Motorsport Network said: “We see a huge potential to quickly grow our Driven Lifestyle division by integrating its activities into Motorsport Network’s advanced digital platform and by expanding internationally. Victor’s experience and support will accelerate our plans to build the leading online marketplace for selling and buying supercars. I very much look forward to our cooperation. A warm welcome to Motorsport Network.”