The Nissan Micra compact hatchback has received a new Kiiro special edition that comes in at just over £18,000. The new model comes after the successful introduction of the Juke Kiiro, which was revealed to coincide with the Batman film, but just 250 examples of the special edition will be available to UK customers.

Kiiro is the Japanese word for ‘yellow’ so it’s no surprise that the Kiiro is marked out by the yellow touches on the bodywork. On the Micra, the yellow trim will be applied to the front bumper, rear bumper and side panel finishers, which contrast with the Echo Grey body colour. Also fitted are some glossy black 17-inch alloy wheels, as well as Kiiro stickers to further mark out the special edition.

Inside, the Kiiro gets black cloth upholstery, but unlike the Juke Kiiro, there are no yellow interior touches. Instead, there’s a pale dashboard fascia and contrast stitching, as well as a diamond pattern in the fabric.

The Kiiro is based on the basic Acenta trim level, so it inherits that car’s seven-inch touchscreen, cruise control and air conditioning. It also gets the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration technology, as well as a raft of safety systems. Those include lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition and intelligent emergency braking that can automatically stop the car if the driver fails to react to a hazard.

However, the Kiiro adds to that list with the Vision Pack, which adds rear parking sensors, satellite navigation and climate control to the mix, as well as power-operated rear windows. The Kiiro also benefits from tinted rear glass.

Up front, the Kiiro is powered by a 91 bhp petrol engine that comes with a five-speed manual gearbox. However, customers can also choose the optional continuously variable transmission, which costs an extra £1,350.

That means the Kiiro starts at £18,375 for the manual transmission, and rises to £19,725 for the CVT. In comparison, the manual car is £1,700 more expensive than the standard Acenta, and £530 cheaper than the mid-range N-Tec model.

The Juke Kiiro remains on sale, with prices starting at £24,350 for the 1.0-litre manual gearbox. That rises to £25,850 for the seven-speed automatic model. Both come with similar yellow exterior trim to the Micra Kiiro, but the Juke gets more yellow interior trim.