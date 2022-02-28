Dacia has launched a new special edition of its popular Duster SUV with off-road styling and a price tag of just under £17,500. The new Extreme SE model is set to go straight to the top of the Duster range, offering some chunky styling features and extra equipment to liven up the value-orientated compact SUV.

Based on the foundations of the formerly range-topping Prestige model, the Extreme SE offers 17-inch black alloy wheels, black and satin chrome rear trim and an exclusive new paint colour called Urban Grey. That’s available alongside seven other colours, all of which come with door mirrors and roof bars finished in Grey Quartz with orange detailing.

That grey-and-orange theme is also repeated on the front grille and the interior, where there are splashes of orange on the satin chrome air vent surrounds, the charcoal grey centre console surround, and the piano black inserts in the front door panels. Orange stitching also features on the seat upholstery.

As with the Prestige model, the Extreme SE comes with climate control, keyless entry and an eight-inch touchscreen navigation system, which offers access to the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration tech. A “multi-view” parking camera also comes as standard, alongside a host of other safety systems.

When the new model goes on sale in April, ahead of the first cars arriving in May, customers will have a choice of engines. The cheapest option, available from £17,495, will be the TCe 90 4x2 petrol engine with 89 bhp, front-wheel drive and a manual gearbox. Above that will be the 99 bhp TCe 100 4x2 BiFuel, which also costs £17,495 and can run on LPG and petrol, offering versatility and improved range from its two fuel tanks.

Climbing the range further will bring customers to the more powerful, 128 bhp TCe 130 4x2, while there’s also a £20,845, 148 bhp TCe 150 4x2 option providing even more power and an automatic gearbox. Alternatively, customers can opt for the dCi 115 diesel, which is the only version to be available with all-wheel drive for extra off-road capability. However, that engine comes with a manual gearbox and front-wheel drive as standard, and it’s also among the most expensive engines in the range. Despite only offering 113 bhp, it starts at £19,345, with the all-wheel-drive version coming in at £21,645.

All versions of the Duster Extreme SE will go on sale in April, with prices starting at £17,495, but the first customers to order their vehicles will receive them in May.