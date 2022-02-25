DS’s flagship saloon, the DS 9, is set to go hybrid-only after petrol versions made up a fraction of early orders. As part of a range shake-up taking place just a few months after the car was launched, the existing petrol and plug-in hybrid models are set to be phased out in the UK, with two new plug-in hybrid models taking their place.

According to the French company, 89 percent of European orders taken for the DS 9 flagship saloon have been E-Tense plug-in hybrid models, with the PureTech petrol option representing just 11 percent of sales. As a result, DS UK boss Jules Tilstone confirmed the existing PureTech 225 versions currently available would be phased out.

At the same time, DS also plans to consign the current E-Tense 225 model to the scrapheap, although the model will remain for the time being. At first, it will be sold alongside the more powerful E-Tense 250, which also offers greater zero-emission range, but the 250 will eventually take over as the entry-level DS 9.

That means prices are set to rise, with the basic PureTech 225 Performance Line+ model currently costing consumers £40,605. When the petrol engine is killed off, the E-Tense 225 will become the cheapest model, with a list price of £46,100.

When that model finally dies, its place at the bottom of the DS 9 ladder will be taken by the E-Tense 250 Performance Line+, which will cost £47,100. That will pay for a 15.6 kWh lithium-ion battery providing up to 38 miles of range on the official economy test, while CO2 emissions are rated at just 26g/km – ideal for company car drivers seeking low-tax executive cars.

As with the current DS 9 Performance Line+ models, the car will also be adorned with race-inspired Alcantara upholstery and alloy wheels with red centres, as well as goodies including satellite navigation, heated seats and a rear-view camera. Moving up to the Rivoli+ model adds a 360-degree manoeuvring camera, ventilated front seats and a handful of other upgrades, all for an extra £3,100.

The DS 9 E-Tense 250 models will also be sold alongside the new E-Tense 4x4 360 versions, which add a rear motor to the 250’s front-drive plug-in hybrid system, creating a 355 bhp, all-wheel-drive powertrain capable of taking the car from 0-62mph in 5.6 seconds. The top speed is 155 mph, but the car has less electric range, with only an 11.9 kWh battery for sustenance.

As a result, it emits 41-43 g of carbon dioxide per kilometre, and DS claims 157 mpg on the official test, making it around 100 mpg less efficient than the E-Tense 250. It’s also more expensive, with a starting price of £54,100 for the Performance Line+ version, and £57,200 for the Rivoli+.

That money doesn’t just pay for power, however. The E-Tense 4x4 360 also has lowered suspension and uprated brakes after being fettled by DS Performance, the organisation in charge of the DS Formula E team.