The French car manufacturer has changed colour schemes for this season, off the back of a new title sponsorship with water company BWT, whose branding and iconic pink corporate colour features on the front wing, sidepods and rear wing.

The A522 features a push-rod suspension at the front, with pull-rod at the rear. The nose is more raised in relation to the front wing than some other rival cars, with very narrow inlets at the sidepods, which feature cooling gills that some other teams have adopted.

The new livery and car comes after a winter of wider change at the outfit, following a management shake-up undertaken by CEO Laurent Rossi.

He has brought in former Aston Martin team boss Otmar Szafnauer as team principal, with former FIA man Bruno Famin joining to help head up Renault's engine division at Viry-Chatillon.

Rossi says that the minimum target for Alpine this year is fifth place again, but he is eager for it to better.

"We have multiple ambitions," he said about the target for the season ahead. "Fifth is the minimum we need to target after last year's performance.

"So far, we have hit our targets and we are happy with the progress we are showing, but we have to be realistic that this year all the cards are thrown in the air. We don't know where we are going to be until we all hit the track.

"However, what we all need to bear in mind is that where we start isn't important; it's where we finish. We need to continue to show improvement, targeting operational excellence and progress throughout the year."

Alpine is continuing with its driver line-up of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, with Oscar Piastri taking on the reserve driver role.

Szafnauer's arrival as team principal comes after Rossi felt that Alpine needed a management tweak last winter, with executive director Marcin Budkowski subsequently leaving.

While there is no confirmed date yet set for Szafnauer's arrival, Rossi believes that the qualities he can bring will help drive the team forward.

Szafnauer was present at the team's launch on Monday, however.

"I'm a firm believer in passion, teamwork and respect for the individual," he said. "We have to be passionate about what we do, whatever the task.

"A high-performing team's key to success has, and always will be, teamwork. We'll control what we are able to control, we'll enjoy our journey, and we'll enjoy the racing because that is what we're here to do.

"As a team, we're all racers and that is why we enjoy our work in Formula 1. With this passion and teamwork, I know success will come."