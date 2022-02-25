Volkswagen’s new small camper van, the Caddy California, is now available to order with prices starting at just under £31,000. The compact vehicle slots in at the foot of the VW Commercial Vehicles camper van range, sitting beneath the Transporter-based California and Crafter-based Grand California.

Despite the diminutive body, the Caddy California features a new foldable bed measuring around two metres long and a metre wide, complete with cup springs and a mattress. That’s stored in the parcel shelf and opens out over the rear seats, which are completely removable. Leave them in situ, though, and the van provides seating for up to five people.

Also included is a retractable mini-kitchen extending from the rear of the vehicle with a single-burner cooker and an integrated gas bottle. Storage has also been provided for cutlery and kitchen utensils, while the interior blinds for the rear windows double as storage bags, and LED reading lights can be found in the passenger compartment and tailgate.

What’s more, there’s a set of chairs and a camper table included in the list price, and a standalone ‘tail tent’ that can be erected behind the vehicle to create extra living space and a sleeping compartment.

The Caddy California also gets some equipment from the Caddy van, with air conditioning, 16-inch alloy wheels and an 8.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system included as standard. That screen houses Bluetooth connectivity and a digital radio, as well as the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity systems.

For those who want more, there’s a California Plus pack that costs £984 and includes a front centre armrest with space for two drinks, a 230-volt inverter and a three-pin UK domestic plug socket, as well as two USB ports, tinted rear glass and LED rear combination lights.

Prices kick off at £30,720 for the entry-level 1.5-litre petrol engine, which produces 112 bhp and comes with a manual gearbox, while the 120 bhp 2.0-litre diesel with seven-speed automatic gearbox starts at £32,820. Longer Maxi versions are also available, with prices starting at £32,076 for the 1.5 petrol and rising to £36,954 for the diesel automatic. All variants are available to order now, and those prices include local taxes.