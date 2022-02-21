The new Toyota Yaris-derived Mazda2 Hybrid is now available to order with prices starting at just over £20,000. Going on sale alongside the conventional Mazda2, the Hybrid shares much with the Toyota Yaris, including the powertrain, architecture and even the styling – both inside and out.

Toyota is no stranger to such an arrangement, having slapped its badges on the Subaru BRZ to create the GT86, and having seen Suzuki graft its logos onto the Corolla Touring Sports and RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid models to create the Swace and Across. Now the Japanese company has paired with another compatriot to supply its new supermini.

Like the Yaris, the Mazda2 Hybrid will come with a 1.5-litre petrol-powered hybrid powertrain, producing 114 bhp and driving the front wheels. Officially, that system allows the Mazda2 Hybrid to accelerate from 0-62 mph in 9.7 seconds, and return between 70.6 and 74.3 mpg, with carbon dioxide emissions of between 87 and 93 g/km.

But while just one engine is available, customers do get a choice of trim levels, with three options to pick from. In exchange for the £20,300 starting price, Mazda will sell you the entry-level Pure model, which includes 15-inch steel wheels, black fabric upholstery and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration technology. Climate control, Bluetooth connectivity and a range of safety systems are also included in the price.

For those with a little more to spend, there’s always the mid-range Agile model with its £21,150 starting price and larger eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Agile versions also get 15-inch alloy wheels, a reversing camera and a ‘keyless’ push-button engine starter. As an option, customers can spend an extra £980 to get the Comfort Pack, with its gloss black exterior trim, two-zone climate control and sports seats with fabric-and-faux leather upholstery.

Finally, the range is crowned by the £23,610 Select model, which comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and privacy glass, as well as wireless phone charging, a head-up display and extra safety tech. That includes blind-spot monitoring to alert a driver when a vehicle is lurking in the blind spot over their shoulders, and a system that allows the emergency brake function to operate when the car is in reverse, effectively reducing the likelihood of a driver backing into things.

The new Mazda2 Hybrid is available to order from Mazda dealers now, with prices starting at £20,300.