MG has revealed a new entry-level ‘Standard Range’ version of its ZS EV electric family SUV, which drops the starting price to around £27,500. However, the new version will offer less range than the existing Long Range models, cutting the official figure from 273 miles to a mere 198 miles.

That figure puts the Standard Range ZS roughly on a par with the Peugeot e-2008 and SsangYong Korando e-Motion in terms of range, and it’s a 35-mile upgrade compared with the old ZS. That’s thanks in part to the 51.1 kWh battery, which is about two-thirds the size of the 73 kWh unit in the Long Range models and can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 36 minutes, assuming you can find a 100 kW rapid charger.

The battery powers the same motor found in the Long Range ZS, but MG says the different operating voltages of the different battery sizes mean Standard Range versions have a higher equivalent power output of 174 bhp. That’s a 20 bhp increase on the Long Range car, although both versions have the same 206 lb-ft torque output.

Combined with a marginally lower kerb weight, that allows the Standard Range ZS EV to sprint from 0-62 mph in eight seconds flat – two tenths faster than the Long Range versions. It’s also faster to charge, with a domestic 7 kW wallbox taking eight hours to fill the Standard Range battery, as opposed to 10.5 hours for the Long Range model.

Like the Long Range battery, the Standard Range powertrain is available across the ZS EV range, with customers facing a choice of SE, Trophy and Trophy Connect trim levels. The entry-level SE still comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver information display, but it costs £27,495 once the government’s Plug-In Car Grant has been applied.

Moving up to the Trophy model adds a 360-degree parking camera and wireless phone charging, as well as “leather-style” upholstery and heated front seats. A panoramic roof is also included in the asking price, which starts at £29,995 once the Plug-In Car Grant has been considered.

Trophy Connect models top the range, with prices from £30,495 after the grant, and the extra £500 pays for iSmart connected car tech. That means the car comes with so-called ‘live services’, including Weather, Live Traffic and Amazon Music.

“MG is already the go-to choice for customers looking to buy a great quality, well-equipped and terrific value electric cars, but the new Standard Range ZS EV takes that offering to new levels,” said MG Motor UK commercial director Guy Pigounakis. “The Plug-in Car Grant may have been reduced, but MGs commitment to delivering great value, world class EVs certainly hasn’t – the ZS EV offers unrivalled specification, range and performance for the money.”