The new-look Skoda Karoq will go on sale in the UK later this month with prices starting at just under £26,000. The Czech company has confirmed order books will open on February 17 ahead of the first right-hand-drive examples arriving on these shores in the spring.

With a choice of just three trim levels at launch and the option of petrol or diesel power, prices will start at £25,950. However, the most expensive model will come in at £37,760 before any optional extras have been fitted.

If you hand over £26,000 to your local Skoda dealer, they will offer you £50 in return and the basic SE Drive trim level, which comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, satellite navigation and LED headlights as standard. LED rear lights also feature with a “welcome effect” and ‘scrolling’ indicators, while the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems are included in the price, along with rear parking sensors.

Moving up to the mid-range SE L trim will take the price to at least £27,785, but there’s more standard equipment. The extra outlay pays for 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome roof rails and window surrounds, and keyless entry. The car also comes with a rear-view camera and front parking sensors, as well as heated seats and a heated steering wheel.

Finally, the range is topped by the SportLine model, which comes with some sportier body styling and adaptive ‘matrix’ LED headlights that can avoid dazzling other road users. A panoramic sunroof is also included in the £31,835 starting price, while there’s an electrically operated boot and metallic paint.

Four engine options are available, with the cheapest being the 1.0-litre petrol engine with 109 bhp and a six-speed manual gearbox. The other petrol option is the 1.5-litre, 148 bhp version that’s offered with a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmissions.

The diesel options comprise two 2-litre diesel motors – one with 114 bhp and one with 148 bhp. The former is offered solely with a six-speed manual transmission, but the latter is available with an automatic gearbox, too. The more powerful diesel engine is also the only one to be offered in all-wheel-drive guise, although it comes with front-wheel drive as standard.

All new versions of the Karoq come with updated front and rear bumpers, and go on sale later this month ahead of the first deliveries this spring.