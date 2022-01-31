The plug-in hybrid versions of Land Rover’s flagship 4x4, the Range Rover, have gone on sale in the UK with prices starting at £103,485. The low-emission models, which combine a 3-litre petrol engine and an electric motor, can squeeze up to 70 miles of electric driving from their 38 kWh batteries.

The ‘basic’ P440e powertrain uses a six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine, which teams up with a single electric motor and battery pack to produce 434 bhp. Although the official figures suggest a 70-mile range between charges, Land Rover itself says 54 miles is a more realistic estimate. Even so, Land Rover estimates this will allow “typical” customers to complete 75 percent of their journeys without troubling the petrol engine.

Officially, Land Rover claims emissions as low as 18 g/km, which should keep company car drivers content, while the Range Rover is one of only a handful of plug-in hybrids to offer 50 kW DC rapid charging capability, allowing a charge to 80 percent in under an hour.

The P440e is joined by the more powerful P510e powertrain, which also uses a six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine and an electric motor, but it produces 503 bhp. That allows it to manage the 0-60 mph sprint in just 5.3 seconds.

The Extended-Range Plug-In Hybrid models go on sale alongside the more conventional petrol and diesel models, although these engines will feature mild-hybrid technology. For the most part, these engines are 3-litre straight-six motors, but there’s also a V8 petrol engine.

Customers also have a choice of two lengths – Standard Wheelbase and Long Wheelbase – plus a choice of four-, five- and seven-seat variants and three different core trim levels. However, the conventional SE, HSE and Autobiography models will be joined by a First Edition model during the first year of production.

Land Rover has also priced up a range-topping, high-luxury SV model, which comes with so many personalisation options that there are more than 1.6 million combinations. As standard, the new model is marked out by its unique bumper and grille designs, as well as the laser-etched SV roundel on the side gills and the new white ceramic SV roundel on the tailgate.

Inside, the SV comes with the option of numerous plated metals, ceramics and sustainably sourced woods, as well as near-aniline leather and sustainable non-leather fabrics. The personalisation options also include two-tone colour schemes, which can contrast or match the exterior colour scheme.

SV customers who choose the Long-Wheelbase car also have the option of specifying the four-seat SV Signature Suite. That design is centred around a front-to-rear console that runs the full length of the cabin and houses an electrically powered Club Table, electrically deployable cupholders and an integrated refrigerator with SV-etched Dartington crystal glassware.

Additionally, Range Rover SV models are available with 13.1-inch rear-seat entertainment screens, which are the largest ever fitted to a Range Rover. These can be paired with headphones designed specifically for the car, allowing passengers to listen to high-quality audio without disturbing other occupants.

Under the bonnet, the SV is offered with the P510e plug-in hybrid powertrain or the D350 straight-six diesel, while a 5-litre V8 petrol engine tops the range. That 523 bhp engine is 17 percent more efficient than its predecessor, and it takes the car to a higher top speed of 162 mph.

The new Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid powertrains are available to order now with prices starting from £103,485, while the SV starts at £146,200.