Volkswagen’s new ID.5 electric coupe-SUV is now available to order from UK dealerships with prices starting from £50,550. The new model tops the VW ID. range, and it comes with the largest battery pack in the Volkswagen range – a 77 kWh unit that permits a range of up to 313 miles between charges.

Customers can choose between three distinct trim levels, with the Tech model representing the least expensive option. That car comes with plenty of equipment, including LED matrix headlights, three-zone climate control and a head-up display, as well as an electric tailgate and 12-way electrically adjustable ArtVelour microfleece seats with a massage function.

Moving up to the Max gets you 20-inch alloy wheels, Top-Sport Plus seats and the Sports Package Plus, which includes Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) with Driving Profile Selection, and progressive steering that’s designed to increase the sensation of driver engagement. The ID.5 Max also benefits from a heat pump, which is designed to be more energy efficient than standard heating.

Finally, the high-performance GTX Max crowns the range, and it’s blessed with its own bespoke trim level. Expected to account for 15 percent of ID.5 sales, the GTX comes with sportier bumpers and glossy anthracite exterior trim. Inside, there’s exclusive upholstery with red stitching and GTX logos on the steering wheel and digital screens.

The Tech and Max models both come with a choice of two electric motor systems, although they all come with the same 77 kWh battery. The entry-level option is a 172 bhp motor that offers a 0-62 mph time of 10.4 seconds, but customers can upgrade to the 201 bhp Performance Pro option, which cuts that time to 8.4 seconds. Both cars come with a 99 mph top speed, and both return the same 313-mile range on the official efficiency test.

Then there’s the ID.5 GTX, which comes with 295 bhp and all-wheel drive, giving it a much sportier 6.3-second 0-62 mph time and a slightly increased top speed of 112 mph. However, that extra performance reduces the range – albeit to a still-respectable 296 miles.

Prices for the ID.5 Tech Pro start at £50,550, while the Tech Pro Performance costs £51,940. The Max starts at £54,050, rising to £55,440 in Pro Performance guise, while the GTX Max costs £58,640.