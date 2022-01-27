Citroen has announced a new, high-specification seven-seat version of its e-Berlingo electric people-carrier called the Flair XTR XL. Priced from just under £33,000, the new model crowns a range that recently culled its internal combustion-powered models to go all-electric.

Previously, the new-look range comprised two lengths: five-seat M and seven-seat XL, with the former offering a choice of two trim levels while the latter was only available in basic Feel trim. Now, however, the range-topping Flair XTR option has been added to the XL offering, providing more equipment for seven-seat models.

The larger XL models add an extra 35 cm of body length to the five-seat M models, and are designed for customers in need of extra seating and a bigger boot. Fold down the third row of seats and there’s more than 500 litres of luggage capacity, and that only increases with the middle row folded down.

The basic Feel models come with manual air conditioning, rear parking sensors and 16-inch steel wheels, as well as a touchscreen infotainment system. LED daytime running lights are also standard, along with the visibility pack, which includes automatic headlights and automatic windscreen wipers.

Feel XL models start at £31,995, but an extra £1,000 will now pay for the new Flair XTR version, which adds extra equipment and a more rugged look. That’s achieved with the Airbump styling pack, which puts body cladding all round the vehicle to reduce the chances of picking up dents and bumps.

At the same time, the new trim level also adds 17-inch alloy wheels, gloss black roof bars and front and rear scuff plates to add some off-road toughness. There are also some smaller styling additions, such as the orange fog light surrounds, XTR badging and the Resada Green interior ambience.

Inside, the XTR models come with an eight-inch touchscreen with the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration technology, and a DAB radio. The Safety Pack is also carried over from the Feel version, providing lane-keeping assistance, autonomous emergency braking and cruise control.

Like all other e-Berlingos, the Flair XTR models come with a 134 bhp electric motor and a 50 kWh battery pack. That means there’s an all-electric range of 174 miles, while the battery can be charged to 80 percent in 7 hours and 30 minutes from a domestic ‘wallbox’ charger. When plugged into a 100 kW rapid charging point, the car will reach 80 percent of a charge in 30 minutes.